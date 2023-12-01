Insider Selling: QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) VP Sells 7,637 Shares of Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $88,665.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,536.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

QuickLogic stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. QuickLogic Co. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $13.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 24,316 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUIK has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Stories

