Insider Selling: SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Sells 11,291 Shares of Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Hannes Philip Portmann sold 11,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total transaction of C$97,102.60.

Hannes Philip Portmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

On Friday, November 24th, Hannes Philip Portmann sold 9 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total transaction of C$70.65.

On Monday, November 13th, Hannes Philip Portmann sold 33,700 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total transaction of C$240,281.00.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.