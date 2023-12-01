Insider Selling: TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) Director Ashley H. Williams sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,960 shares in the company, valued at $460,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TFS Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TFSL opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.56.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.46 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 418.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 71.4% during the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 260,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

