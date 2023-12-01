Insider Selling: WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.78. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $101.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

