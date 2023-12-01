Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Update

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IINN opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IINN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.