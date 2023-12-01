Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Shares of ICE opened at $113.83 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $118.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,210 shares of company stock worth $11,188,052. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 50,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 214,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,642,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 133,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

