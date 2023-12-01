International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Shares Down 9.8%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Media Acquisition stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

