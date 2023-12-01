Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,000 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the October 31st total of 878,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 745,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $20.82.
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
