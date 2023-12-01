Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,000 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the October 31st total of 878,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 745,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $20.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0513 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

