iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $20,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,860,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 31,259 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 476,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,866,000 after purchasing an additional 35,184 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 417,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,582,000 after purchasing an additional 107,118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $106.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

