iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,037.1% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $108.49 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

