iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $19,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $105.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.66. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

