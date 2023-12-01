Israel Discount Bank Limited (ISDAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1774 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Israel Discount Bank Price Performance

ISDAY opened at $58.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10. Israel Discount Bank has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Israel Discount Bank Company Profile

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

