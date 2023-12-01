Israel Discount Bank Limited (ISDAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1774 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.
Israel Discount Bank Price Performance
ISDAY opened at $58.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10. Israel Discount Bank has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $58.00.
Israel Discount Bank Company Profile
