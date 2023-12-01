James Cropper’s (CRPR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

James Cropper Stock Performance

CRPR opened at GBX 625 ($7.89) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,838.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. James Cropper has a twelve month low of GBX 560 ($7.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 960 ($12.13). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 748.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 793.58.

James Cropper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. James Cropper’s payout ratio is currently 2,058.82%.

James Cropper Company Profile

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers comprising of packaging, art, technical, and print papers. In addition, It offers moulded fiber products. Further, the company manufactures nonwovens material, board, metal coated carbon fibers, and electrochemical materials, as well as involved in paper converter activities.

