James F. Wirth Buys 300 Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) CEO James F. Wirth acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,944,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,605,056. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IHT opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.82.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.