Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.25. 14 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 million, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 666.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $2,606,000.

About Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of real-estate and real estate-related companies in the United States. JRE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

