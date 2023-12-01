Jennifer Newstead Sells 566 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total transaction of $188,828.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,746.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total transaction of $205,247.80.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.5 %

META stock opened at $327.15 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.54 and a 1-year high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $840.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

