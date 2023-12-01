Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Stock Price Up 16.6%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 16.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 2,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jet2 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

