John Bicket Sells 72,167 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 72,167 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,924,693.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at $7,535,795.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, John Bicket sold 78,332 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,064,048.20.

On Wednesday, November 8th, John Bicket sold 2,973 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $73,789.86.

On Tuesday, October 31st, John Bicket sold 45,797 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $1,059,742.58.

On Tuesday, October 24th, John Bicket sold 42,110 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $997,164.80.

On Tuesday, October 17th, John Bicket sold 56,093 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $1,393,911.05.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $2,213,130.45.

On Tuesday, September 26th, John Bicket sold 73,446 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $1,716,433.02.

On Wednesday, September 20th, John Bicket sold 82,628 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,206,993.88.

On Tuesday, September 12th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $2,752,191.60.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $32.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 90,983.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,322,000 after acquiring an additional 45,324,482 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Samsara by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,419,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,526,000 after buying an additional 2,606,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Samsara by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,956,000 after buying an additional 2,166,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

