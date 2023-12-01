JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, a growth of 158.5% from the October 31st total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JSR Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSCPF opened at $29.25 on Friday. JSR has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71.

Get JSR alerts:

About JSR

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.