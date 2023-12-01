Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 146.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,410 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $3,756,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at $23,907,361.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $831,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,907,361.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,024 shares of company stock worth $1,064,838. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

