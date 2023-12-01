Kathleen Mowry Sells 12,341 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 12,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $259,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,322,323 shares in the company, valued at $342,768,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kathleen Mowry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Kathleen Mowry sold 38,837 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $834,995.50.

On Friday, November 24th, Kathleen Mowry sold 13,950 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $306,900.00.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $636.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ARLP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

