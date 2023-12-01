Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) President James C. Baker Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) President James C. Baker purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 631,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,831.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $9.34.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Does the bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq move the needle?
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Kroger shares are begging to be bought
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Earnings propel Crowdstrike, cybersecurity sector, to new highs
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.