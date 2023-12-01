Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CDW worth $16,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of CDW by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,373,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $210.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.03. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $219.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

