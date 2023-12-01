Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,523 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $24,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after purchasing an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,692,000 after buying an additional 6,307,085 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080,781 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

