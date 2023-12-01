Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $16.31 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $253.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

