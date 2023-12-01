Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $21.94 Million Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 203,562 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.86% of STAAR Surgical worth $21,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,258,000 after acquiring an additional 486,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,160,000 after acquiring an additional 55,639 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $130,633,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,637,000 after acquiring an additional 60,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $72,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical
In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 60,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $2,511,661.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,973,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,227,795.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 60,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $2,511,661.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,973,044 shares in the company, valued at $370,227,795.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,108,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,128,481. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STAAR Surgical Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ STAA opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.05. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $81.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16.
STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.65 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
STAAR Surgical Profile
STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.
