Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $22.23 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $22,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after buying an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after buying an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,492,000 after buying an additional 172,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,126,000 after buying an additional 89,696 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $126.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.14.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

