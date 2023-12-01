Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $18,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM opened at $97.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.47. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $721,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.