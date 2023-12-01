Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,577 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $295.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $233.96 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,306 shares of company stock worth $18,236,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

