Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 572,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,179 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $16,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 58,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 975,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after buying an additional 187,420 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

