Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,763 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $26,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 8.9% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $410.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $416.19. The firm has a market cap of $198.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.48.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.