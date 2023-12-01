Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 329 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $24,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in AutoZone by 120.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,797.63.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,609.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,575.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,520.27. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $40.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

