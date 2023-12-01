Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Takes $20.48 Million Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 65,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth about $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth about $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.0 %

MUSA opened at $369.40 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.65 and a fifty-two week high of $382.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.11.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,104,515.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

