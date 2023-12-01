Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $16,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,490 shares of company stock worth $1,804,905. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Southern Trading Down 0.0 %

Southern stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

