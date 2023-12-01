Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 560 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4,977.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 34,590 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 1.7 %

Synopsys stock opened at $543.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $492.53 and its 200 day moving average is $458.39. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.25 and a twelve month high of $564.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.