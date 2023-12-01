Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,586 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Kroger by 31.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,777 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kroger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

