Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,586 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Kroger by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.
KR opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.17.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.
In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
