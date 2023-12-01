Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 2.58% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $964,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 26.0% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter.

EJAN opened at $27.78 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

