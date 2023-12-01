Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,608,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VSS opened at $110.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average of $108.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $116.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

