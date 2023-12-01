Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1,380.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after buying an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after buying an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $543.23 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.25 and a 52-week high of $564.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $492.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.91.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

