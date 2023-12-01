Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,342 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 231,982 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $110.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $116.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

