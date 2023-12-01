Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,642 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $936,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 512.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 106,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,253,000 after acquiring an additional 178,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their target price on Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,368 shares of company stock worth $34,881,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $70.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.29, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.62. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

