Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,878 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 928.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 574,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 642,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after acquiring an additional 257,203 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 847.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 315,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 282,040 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of FAUG stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a market cap of $542.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

