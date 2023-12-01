Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,326 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.2 %

POCT opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $452.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

