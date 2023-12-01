Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,326 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 110,839 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 68.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 21.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $452.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.