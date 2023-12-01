Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,575 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,828 shares of company stock worth $588,238. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.21.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $218.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $232.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

