Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 696 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average is $97.85.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

