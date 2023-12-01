Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUSA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 98,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,461,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,512,000 after buying an additional 13,447,605 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,007,000 after buying an additional 9,757,825 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after buying an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,787,000 after buying an additional 73,561 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $95.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.16. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $97.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

