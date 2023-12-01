KeyCorp Boosts ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target to $49.00

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.

ATI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of ATI opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. ATI has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $120,062.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ATI by 839.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ATI by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at $50,336,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ATI by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter valued at $49,299,000.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

