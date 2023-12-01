KeyCorp Trims IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price to $68.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for IAC’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IAC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

IAC stock opened at $47.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. IAC has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.27.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. On average, research analysts predict that IAC will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in IAC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IAC by 3.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IAC by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in IAC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in IAC by 23.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

